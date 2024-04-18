Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

