Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Karen Nielsen Sells 18,649 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

