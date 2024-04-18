Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

