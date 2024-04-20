Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.22. Highway shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,340 shares changing hands.

Highway Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Highway Dividend Announcement

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.