Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.22. Highway shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,340 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
