FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.62. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

About FIH Mobile

(Get Free Report)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.