Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,876.65

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.65 ($23.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($27.88). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($27.88), with a volume of 33,066 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.63) to GBX 2,600 ($32.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,571.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,168 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,881.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

