Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

