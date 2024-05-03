Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $58.59 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $58,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

MAR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,885. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 574.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.