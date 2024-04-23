Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

NFLX stock traded up $24.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

