Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Lakeland Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

LAKE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 28,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,264. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.49. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

