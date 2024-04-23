Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

