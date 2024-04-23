Trust Co of Kansas Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Trust Co of Kansas owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 6,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.77.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

