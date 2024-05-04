Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $40,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.18. 577,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,911. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

