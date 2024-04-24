Bfsg LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,708. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

