Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 299,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,105. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

