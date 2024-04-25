Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 44.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.