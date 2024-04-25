CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.69 EPS.
CubeSmart Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 1,243,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 112.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What are earnings reports?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.