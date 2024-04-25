Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 163,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $275.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

