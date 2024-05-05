Craig Hallum Boosts CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $28.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

