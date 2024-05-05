Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4054 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

GARPY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

