Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4054 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance
GARPY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $20.80.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Agri-Resources
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.