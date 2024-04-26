Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Katapult stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Katapult at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Trading Up 1.6 %

KPLT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.79. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

