Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,545,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

