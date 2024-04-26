CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,916 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

