Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.31.

WTW traded down $7.29 on Friday, reaching $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

