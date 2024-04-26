B. Riley Begins Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,761. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

