NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.12. 16,243,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 55,542,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.
NIO Trading Up 6.5 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
