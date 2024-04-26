Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts have commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

