Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $230.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

