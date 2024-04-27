Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Up 32.1% in April

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAR opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 3.86% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

