Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07), with a volume of 431829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.32.
About Ondine Biomedical
Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.
