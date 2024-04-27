Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$82.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
