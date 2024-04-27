Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
