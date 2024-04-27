Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 27.9 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

