Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $158.31 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

