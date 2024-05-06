3,090 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.34. 1,647,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,932. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

