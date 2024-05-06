Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,109. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

