Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $270,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 1,827,421 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,745,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after buying an additional 707,460 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

