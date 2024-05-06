N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $32,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 283.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,978,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,442. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

