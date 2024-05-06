Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 250,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 320,571 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Cosan Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cosan by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 285,241 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Cosan by 98.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 163,209 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

