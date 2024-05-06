Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,271,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,854 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,703,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

