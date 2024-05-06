IOTA Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $741.35 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002249 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

