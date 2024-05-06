N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares makes up approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $86.86.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

