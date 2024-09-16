Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Bengal Energy alerts:

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative net margin of 188.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.