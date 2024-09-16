Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $742,083.29 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 552,858,438 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 552,833,745 with 500,753,674 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33161658 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,042,322.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

