IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.59

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

IHI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.25.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

