JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance
LON:JEGI remained flat at GBX 103 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 471,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,027. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 84.80 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.38. The stock has a market cap of £440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.
About JPMorgan European Growth & Income
