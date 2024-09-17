Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 21.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,824. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

