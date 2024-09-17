Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Decreases By 20.1%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,269,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 57,874,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.