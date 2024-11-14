Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Immix Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 6,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

