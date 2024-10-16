Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Holloway Lodging Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11.

Holloway Lodging Company Profile

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

