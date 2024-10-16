Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
